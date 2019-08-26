Canadian High Commissioner meets Raghavan

Canadian High Commissioner meets Raghavan

August 26, 2019   03:09 pm

-

The High Commissioner of Canada to Sri Lanka David Mckinnon called on Governor of Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan today (26) at Governor’s Secretariat.

Their discussion focused on the post-war situation of Northern people. The impact of the April 21 terrorist attacks on the Northern Province was also discussed at the meeting.

The Canadian High Commissioner, the Program Officers of the Canadian Integrated Conflict Analysis Process, Sharmala Naidoo and Vikramveer Suagh were also present at the meeting.

