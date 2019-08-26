Speaker refutes allegations on his resignations

-

The allegations that Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had declared that he would resign from his post is completely false, announced the Speaker’s Media Unit today (26).

Several newspapers and social media posts had stated that Speaker would resign from his post if an anti-democratic and illegal incident such as on the 26th October 2018 when a new Prime Minister was sworn in without the parliamentary majority.

However, according to the announcement released by Media Unit of the Speaker asserted that this news, which hasn’t been based on any source, is completely false.

The Media Unit through the release affirmed that the Speaker had not made any such statement.

The Speaker is firmly in the position that the Parliament should not hesitate to take the maximum measures against any action that is contrary to Parliamentary democracy, read the release.

However, the above news item appears to be mere speculation from the respective media outlets that have published the article; therefore, Speaker does not believe that such a situation will arise again, concluded the news announcement by the Media Unit of the Speaker.