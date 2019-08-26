Water cut for several areas in Kalutara

August 26, 2019   05:15 pm

The water supply of several areas that receive water from the Kethena water purification plant in Kalutara has been temporarily suspended, stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, Payagala, Piliminawatta, Bombuwala, Maggona, Meerivala, Kaluwamodara, Moragalla, Aluthgama, Dharga Town and Bentota is experience the water cut.

A spokesperson for the purification plant said that the water supply was disrupted due to a sudden breakdown of a transformer that supplies electricity to the plant.

The water cut will be imposed until 12 midnight today (26), stated spokesman.

