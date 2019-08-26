SLFP members who attended SLPP convention not invited to Central Committee meeting

-

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members who attended the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) national conventions have not been invited to the SLFP Central Committee meeting, said SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

SLFP members including MPs Dilan Perera, Chandima Weerakkody and S. B. Dissanayake attended the first-ever national convention of the SLPP held on the 11th August at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium.

When Ada Derana inquired, MP Jayasekara stated that the relevant members have not been invited to the Central Committee which will be held today (26).

The SLFP Central Committee will commence under the patronage of Party Leader President Maithripala Sirisena at 07 pm tonight.

Meanwhile, the SLFP and SLPP are due to hold a meeting tomorrow (27).