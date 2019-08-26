Im the Commander protecting entire community in country  Army Chief

Newly appointed Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that he will work to improve the intelligence units during his term in office.

He mentioned this at a press conference held this afternoon (26) in Colombo to inform about the ‘Colombo Defence Seminar – 2019’.

Responding to a question raised by a journalist on the various comments made regarding his appointment, the Army Commander said that those countries can express their views but the President has chosen the leader needed for the country’s military.

When inquired on the alleged fears and disappointment of the Tamil community over his appointment, Silva stated that he is the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army which protects Sri Lankans, and therefore, he is the Commander ensuring the protection of the entire community in the country.

