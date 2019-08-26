Lasantha Alagiyawanna replaces S.B. as SLFP Treasurer

August 26, 2019   10:56 pm

MP Lasantha Alagiyawanna has been appointed as the new Treasurer of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) at the SLFP Central Committee meeting.

MP Alagiyawanna had replaced MP S. B. Dissanayake, who held the post previously.

Further, MP Weerakumara Dissanayake was appointed the new SLFP Spokesperson replacing MP Mahinda Samarasinghe.

The SLFP Central Committee meeting was held earlier this evening (27) chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena.

However, the SLFP members who attended the recent national convention of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) were not invited for the meeting, according to the SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

Several SLFP members including MPs Dilan Perera, Chandima Weerakkody and S. B. Dissanayake had attended the SLPP national convention which was held on August 11.

