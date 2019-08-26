Haul of weapons uncovered in Palai JMO questioning

-

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has uncovered a haul of weapons hidden at the Karandiaya area in, Palai, Jaffna, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The weapons have been discovered based on the information divulged through the questioning of the Judicial Medical Officer of the Palai Hospital who was arrested over links to terrorist organizations.

Accordingly, an AK47 rifle, 2 magazines, 120 live bullets, 11 hand grenades and 10 kg of PE10 explosives have been found in Palai.

Along with the weapons, other property, including a pair of binoculars, were also found by the officials.

Further investigations are carried out on the detained suspect.