Showery condition to enhance from tomorrow

The Department of Meteorology says the prevailing showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days from tomorrow (August 28).

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces while light showers may occur in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August and 07th of September in this year.

The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (27th) are Nayinativu, Allaipiddi, Mandaitivu, Kilali, Pallai and Marutadikulam about 12.13 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.