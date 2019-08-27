China ratifies extradition treaty with Sri Lanka

-

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, closing its five-day bimonthly session Monday, ratified extradition treaties with Sri Lanka.

At the session, China ratified its extradition treaty with Vietnam as well as with Sri Lanka.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China signed an extradition treaty with Sri Lanka in 2016, and with Vietnam in 2015.

China has extradition treaties with more than 50 countries and regions as of 2018, and has been working on extradition cooperation with more countries based on the United Nations Convention against Corruption, according to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

China has captured 5,974 suspected fugitives, including 1,425 Party members and state organ employees since 2014, and 59 out of the top 100 wanted fugitives have returned to China, the CCDI said.

In the latest case, a suspect allegedly involved in opening casinos and engaging in extortion was extradited from Sao Paulo on August 16, the first Chinese suspect delivered from Brazil, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

