University lecturers warn of strike action

The Federation of University Teachers’ Association stated that if they do not receive a positive response regarding their salaries, the university lecturers will go on a continuous strike from the 10th of September.

The Chairman of the Federation Prof. Rohan Fernando mentioned this holding a press conference, yesterday (26).

They say that although the government, in 2016, promised of the 107 percent increase in the salaries of university lecturers, it still has not been fulfilled.

When compared with other state employees, there has only been a 92 percent increase in the university lecturers’ salaries since 2016, Fernando pointed out.