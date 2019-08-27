SLPP, SLFP leaders to meet for further talks - Basil

-

The 7th round of discussions between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has come to a successful conclusion, says SLPP National Organizer former Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

The leaders of the two parties will accordingly meet for further discussions, he said further.

The SLFP and SLPP today (27) resumed their discussions which had come to a temporary halt since June.

Changes were made also to the composition of the representatives from SLPP and SLFP attending the discussion.

Accordingly, SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara, MP Mahinda Amaraweera and MP Lasantha Alagiyawanna attended the meeting on behalf of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party. In the meantime, National Organizer of SLPP former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, SLPP Chairman Prof. G.L. Peiris and MP Dullas Alahapperuma represented their party.