Gotabaya has no powers yet; need response from people in power now  Cardinal Ranjith

-

The Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith says that he has never spoken in favor of any political party.

He mentioned this to the media following a visit to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth in Kandy with Chairman Cardinal of the diocese in Italy, this morning (27).

Stating that the people must know to make a judgment, the Cardinal stated that it is our responsibility to reveal the truth to comfort the hearts of the people who were affected by the Easter Sunday attacks.

No one can be consoled until a thorough study of the various conspiracies behind the attack is conducted, he added.

Everyone’s focus has turned to acquiring power before an election, the Cardinal pointed out. Something should be done regarding the matter before the election, he said.

When inquired on the Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Reverend stated that Gotabaya does not hold any power and people in power should do some justice instead.

Pointing out that the report of the commission appointed by the president on the attacks has not been publicized, the Cardinal said that, he has little faith regarding the murders that occurred throughout history either.

Cardinal Ranjith further requested that an independent commission that can take decisions be appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks.