Sajith says he only cares about publics opinion, not politicos

August 27, 2019   01:49 pm

Minister Sajith Premadasa says he does not pay attention to any of the opinions of politicians but the demands of the general public of the country.

Responding to the questions raised by media persons on the delaying the announcement of UNP’s presidential candidate, the minister said it will be timely done.

“We have all learnt that patience brings comfort,” he said when asked of the general public straining their limits of patience by awaiting the announcement of UNP’s nomination for the presidential election.

Everything will take a positive turn in the future, the minister said further.

