Two more NTJ and JMI members arrested in Ampara

Police have arrested two more suspected members of the banned organisations, National Thowheed Jama’ath (NTJ) and Jama’athe Milla’athe Ibrahim (JMI), who had received training with terrorist leader Zahran Hashim.

The suspects have been arrested in Ampara based on information provided by the State Intelligence Service (SIS).

One of the suspects, who is identified by the nom de guerre ‘Abu Anas’, is a resident of Wattegama in Polgolla while the other, identified as ‘Abu Rawa’, is from Mawanella.

They had both allegedly received weapons training with Zahran at the camp in Nuwara Eliya.