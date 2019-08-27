South African HC calls on Mahinda

-

The South African High Commissioner for Sri Lanka, Robina Marks, called on the Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The meeting was held at Rajapaksa’s official residence in Wijerama this morning (27) stated the Media Unit of the Opposition Leader.

The Commissioner stated that they hope to further broaden the cultural and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Prof. G. L. Peiris as well.