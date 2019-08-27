South African HC calls on Mahinda

South African HC calls on Mahinda

August 27, 2019   03:37 pm

-

The South African High Commissioner for Sri Lanka, Robina Marks, called on the Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The meeting was held at Rajapaksa’s official residence in Wijerama this morning (27) stated the Media Unit of the Opposition Leader.

The Commissioner stated that they hope to further broaden the cultural and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Prof. G. L. Peiris as well.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories