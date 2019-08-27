PM to meet Maldivian President

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will undertake an Official Visit to the Maldives on 2nd September 2019, on an invitation extended by His Excellency Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives, says the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the visit, the two leaders will engage in discussions pertaining to all aspects of the bilateral relationship to explore new areas of cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global affairs which are of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe will chair the 4th Indian Ocean Conference 2019, scheduled to take place from 3th to 4th of September at Paradise Island Resort.

The Indian Ocean Conference is organized by the India Foundation in association with the Government of the Maldives and S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore.