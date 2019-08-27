Two petitions filed against Ruhunu Economic Development Corporation

-

Two petitions have been lodged with the Supreme Court seeking an order declaring the Ruhunu Economic Development Corporation (REDC) of Sri Lanka Bill, which was recently tabled in the Parliament, is against the Constitution.

One of the two petitions was filed by Joint Opposition MP Bandula Gunawardena citing the Attorney General Dappula de Livera as its respondent.

MP Gunawardena claims that certain Articles of the proposed Ruhunu Economic Development Corporation Bill illegally seize the authority vested with the provincial councils under the Constitution.

In addition to this, the REDC Bill has also proposed arbitrary powers to acquire religious places, lands with archaeological value as well as agricultural lands in the Southern Province, the parliamentarian further alleged through his petition.

He has accordingly sought the Supreme Court to deliver an order calling for a two-thirds majority in the Parliament and a referendum to pass the proposed REDC Bill as several of its Articles are against the Constitution.

The other petition challenging the REDC Bill was filed by Attorney-at-Law Premnath C. Dolawatte from Sathya Gaveshakayo (Truth Seekers) organization.