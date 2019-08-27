Police fire tear gas at protesters in Batticaloa

-

The police have used tear gas to disperse groups near Kalladi Bridge in Batticaloa, who had been protesting against the burial of Zion church suicide bomber’s head at Kalliyankadu Cemetery.

A court order was recently delivered to bury the suicide bomber’s head at the Kalliyankadu Cemetery in Batticaloa.

However, conflicting opinions concerning the burial were rife and a group of over 100 persons had mustered in front of the cemetery at around 5.00 pm this evening (27).

The group had subsequently started to behave disorderly and the police had fired tear gas at the protesters to curb the situation.

Ada Derana reporter said Parliamentarian S. Viyalanderan was also among the protesters at the cemetery.