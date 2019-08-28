Thundershowers expected in several provinces

-

The prevailing showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days from today (28), says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.

Several spells of light showers may occur in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (28th) are Nachchikkuda, Murikandi, Alankulam, Pirappuvedduvan about 12.12 noon.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Heavy falls can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Kalmunai via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to (70-80)kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.