Another gazette issued declaring railways an Essential Service

August 28, 2019   10:16 am

President Maithripala Sirisena has again issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification yesterday (27) declaring the railway service an Essential Public Service.

The gazette notification was issued as per the Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979.

Accordingly, the Department of Railway is required to provide efficient and uninterrupted operation of transport services for passengers and goods by rail and railway lines, their maintenance and provision of proper security measures, signalling systems and their functioning, issuance of tickets.
 
On the 27th of June, the President issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification to declare Sri Lanka Railways an Essential Public Service.

