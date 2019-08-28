Presidential Commission report on SriLankan & Mihin Lanka to AG

Presidential Commission report on SriLankan & Mihin Lanka to AG

August 28, 2019   11:28 am

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to direct the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to report on SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering and Mihin Lanka to the Attorney General in order to take necessary legal actions.

The proposal in this regard was presented to the Parliament by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the report on the three companies to be tabled in the Parliament and to direct the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, probing the allegations of misappropriations at these three airline bodies, to the Attorney General.

The commission was appointed to investigate alleged irregularities in connection with Sri Lankan Airlines Limited, Sri Lanka Catering Limited and Mihin Lanka (Private) Limited during the period 01st January 2006 to 31st January 2018.

It has prepared a report consisting of 32 recommendations on the three companies after carefully inspecting written and verbal statements obtained from multiple parties.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories