Presidential Commission report on SriLankan & Mihin Lanka to AG

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to direct the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to report on SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering and Mihin Lanka to the Attorney General in order to take necessary legal actions.

The proposal in this regard was presented to the Parliament by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the report on the three companies to be tabled in the Parliament and to direct the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, probing the allegations of misappropriations at these three airline bodies, to the Attorney General.

The commission was appointed to investigate alleged irregularities in connection with Sri Lankan Airlines Limited, Sri Lanka Catering Limited and Mihin Lanka (Private) Limited during the period 01st January 2006 to 31st January 2018.

It has prepared a report consisting of 32 recommendations on the three companies after carefully inspecting written and verbal statements obtained from multiple parties.