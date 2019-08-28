Four railway employees suspended over train collision

-

The engine driver, driver assistant and two train guards of the Kalutara-bound train, which was involved in a head-on collision with another train between Maradana and Colombo Fort railway stations this morning, have been suspended from their duties.

A spokesman for the Department of Railways said that the four employees have been suspended, pending an inquiry, for ignoring railway signals.

The two trains had collided head-on between Colombo Fort and Maradana railway stations this morning (28) while train services on the main line were disrupted owing to the incident.

A Kalutara-bound train (No. 741) had collided with another train (No. 412) which had set off to reach Chilaw from Colombo Fort.

However, no casualties were reported from the incident which had reportedly only caused minor damages to both trains involved.