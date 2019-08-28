Four injured in protest at Batticaloa

Four injured in protest at Batticaloa

August 28, 2019   01:15 pm

-

Four individuals have sustained injuries during the chaotic situation that emerged as the police fired tear gas to disperse a group of protesters in Batticaloa yesterday (27).

The protest was organized against the burial of Zion church suicide bomber’s head at Kalliyankadu Cemetery.

The bomber’s head was placed at the hospital mortuary up until Monday (26) and the authorities had buried it at the Kalliyankadu Cemetery complying with a court order.

A group of individuals of more than hundred had blocked the Kalladi Bridge in Batticaloa last evening to protest the court order.

The police said tear gas was fired at the protestors to curb the disorderly situation.

However, four individuals were injured during the unrest as the police attempted to disperse the protestors.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories