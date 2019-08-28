Four injured in protest at Batticaloa

-

Four individuals have sustained injuries during the chaotic situation that emerged as the police fired tear gas to disperse a group of protesters in Batticaloa yesterday (27).

The protest was organized against the burial of Zion church suicide bomber’s head at Kalliyankadu Cemetery.

The bomber’s head was placed at the hospital mortuary up until Monday (26) and the authorities had buried it at the Kalliyankadu Cemetery complying with a court order.

A group of individuals of more than hundred had blocked the Kalladi Bridge in Batticaloa last evening to protest the court order.

The police said tear gas was fired at the protestors to curb the disorderly situation.

However, four individuals were injured during the unrest as the police attempted to disperse the protestors.