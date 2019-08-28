Suspect arrested with over 4kg of Kerala cannabis

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel in coordination with the Mannar Police Special Task Force (STF) apprehended a person with 4kg and 55g of Kerala cannabis, during a search conducted in Pesalei, Mannar this morning (28).

While conducting a search in Pesalei region, the North Central Naval Command and Mannar STF managed to intercept a suspect riding an unregistered motorbike.

During further search, they found this stock of Kerala cannabis being peddled by the suspect, the navy media unit said.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Pesalei, Mannar, aged 23.

The suspect along with the stock of cannabis, and the motorbike was handed over to the Pesalei Police station for onward investigation, the release said.