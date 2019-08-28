Suspect nabbed for attempting to revive LTTE

August 28, 2019   02:01 pm

An individual, who had allegedly attempted to revive the LTTE organization, has been arrested at Natpatmuna area in Kalmunai.

The Special Task Force officers at the Kalmunai camp had taken the suspect into custody acting on a tip-off received by them.

Intelligence information was received on the suspect that he had roamed the area on a motorcycle with the intention of finding the means to prepare identity cards for the organization.

Following multiple days of inspections, the intelligence officers had managed to apprehend the suspect, the Police Special Task Force said.

The suspect was later handed over to the Kalmunai Police for further investigations.

