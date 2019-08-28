Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

August 28, 2019   03:28 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology today issued a weather advisory for strong winds and rough in certain sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Kalmunai via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 55-60 kmph at times. 

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, it said. 

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories