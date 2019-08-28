12 schools to remain closed for A/L paper marking

August 28, 2019   04:00 pm

The Ministry of Education says that the third term of the schools, which are to be used for the first phase of the paper marking activities of the 2019 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination, will commence on September 16th.

The rest of the government and government-approved private schools will accordingly be reopened on the 2nd of September, the ministry said further.

The 12 schools that are to be remained completely closed for paper marking are as follows:
Royal College, Colombo
Nalanda College, Colombo
Hindu College
Gnanodaya Maha Vidyalaya, Kalutara
Mihindu Vidyalaya, Ratnapura
St. Anne’s College, Kurunegala
Kingswood College, Kandy
Viharamahadevi Balika Vidyalaya, Kandy
Seetha Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Kandy
Vidyaloka College, Galle
Viharamahadevi Balika Vidyalaya, Badulla
Uva Maha Vidyalaya, Badulla

