12 schools to remain closed for A/L paper marking

The Ministry of Education says that the third term of the schools, which are to be used for the first phase of the paper marking activities of the 2019 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination, will commence on September 16th.

The rest of the government and government-approved private schools will accordingly be reopened on the 2nd of September, the ministry said further.

The 12 schools that are to be remained completely closed for paper marking are as follows:

Royal College, Colombo

Nalanda College, Colombo

Hindu College

Gnanodaya Maha Vidyalaya, Kalutara

Mihindu Vidyalaya, Ratnapura

St. Anne’s College, Kurunegala

Kingswood College, Kandy

Viharamahadevi Balika Vidyalaya, Kandy

Seetha Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Kandy

Vidyaloka College, Galle

Viharamahadevi Balika Vidyalaya, Badulla

Uva Maha Vidyalaya, Badulla