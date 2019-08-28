Delaying bond scam investigation an obstacle to justice - President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to the relevant authorities to expedite the investigations regarding the allegations of Central Bank bond scam.

The President further advised to promptly conduct investigations and to take actions against the wrongdoers and said that the delay in conducting investigations is a hindrance to deliver justice.

He made these remarks during a meeting held with the members of the Commission to Investigate Bond Scam and other officials at the President’s Office, today (28).

During this meeting it was revealed that at present 04 interim reports have been received and the remaining reports could be present in this December.

The officials pointed out that even though they have requested banks to provide documents for the last five years relating to money laundering, still banks had not provided this information and due to this, a difficulty has occurred to conduct further investigations.

The Attorney General’s Department has stated that cases have been filed against the defendants under the Penal Code considering those crimes as criminal offenses.

It was also stated that those evidences will be presented through affidavits before this December.

President Sirisena further said that to expedite this investigation, he will provide maximum support.

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, the Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy, officials from the Attorney General’s Department, the acting Inspector General of Police, C. D. Wickremaratne, senior police officers and others participated in this meeting.

