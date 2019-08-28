Trial-at-Bar appointed for Rathupaswala, Eknaligoda & Avant-Garde cases

-

The Chief Justice has appointed three Trial-at-Bar in High Courts for the cases filed regrading the Rathupaswala shooting incident, the abduction of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda and the Avant-Garde high seas arms trafficking case.

A trial-at-bar consisting High Court Judges Menaka Wijesundara (President), Nimal Ranaweera and Nishantha Hapuarachchi have been appointed for the Rathupaswala case, which is to be tried in the Gampaha High Court.

A trial-at-bar consisting High Court Judges Sampath Abeykoon (President), Sampath Wijeratne and Gihan Kulathunga have been appointed for the Eknaligoda abduction case which is to be tried at the Colombo High Court.

High Court Judges Dhammika Ganepola (President), Adithya Patabendige and Manjula Thilakeratne have been appointed to the Trial-at-Bar to hear the Avant-Garde case at the Colombo High Court.

The Chief Justice has appointed the Trial-at-Bar for the three high-profile cases on the application of the Attorney General.