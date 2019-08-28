Ajantha Mendis announces retirement from all forms of cricket

-

Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, according to BBC Sinhala. He is 34 and had last played for Sri Lanka in 2015.

The bowler who had bamboozled the world with his ‘carrom ball’ is best remembered for his 6/13 in the Asia Cup Final in 2008. He made his Test debut against India.

“I have just seen the future of spin bowling – and his name is Ajantha Mendis,” cricket writer Rob Steen had said about Mendis after his performances that year.

Mendis is the only bowler to take a six-wicket haul in T20Is twice. He even reached 50 ODI wickets faster than anyone else in history.

The bowler currently plays in Sri Lanka’s domestic cricket and is also captaining the Police Sports Club in Tier B of the Premier League. He has been bowling very few overs and has been playing in the team primarily as a batsman.

Mendis played 19 Tests, 87 One-Day Internationals and 39 T20Is for Sri Lanka, taking 70 Test wickets, 152 ODI wickets and 66 T20I wickets.

-Agencies