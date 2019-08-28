Three claymore mines and small pressure bomb found in Pannala

Three claymore mines and small pressure bomb found in Pannala

August 28, 2019   09:26 pm

-

Police have recovered three claymore mines and a small pressure bomb at the Paragammana forest reserve in Pannala.

The mines and pressure bomb were discovered under a tree in the reserve at around 4.00 p.m. today (28) during a operation carried out based on information received by Pannala Police.

No information regarding any suspects has been uncovered as of yet while Pannala Police is conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories