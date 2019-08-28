Three claymore mines and small pressure bomb found in Pannala
August 28, 2019 09:26 pm
Police have recovered three claymore mines and a small pressure bomb at the Paragammana forest reserve in Pannala.
The mines and pressure bomb were discovered under a tree in the reserve at around 4.00 p.m. today (28) during a operation carried out based on information received by Pannala Police.
No information regarding any suspects has been uncovered as of yet while Pannala Police is conducting further investigations.