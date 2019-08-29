Heavy rainfall expected in several districts

-

The prevailing showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent until August 30, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50kmph are also likely over the island, it said.

Showers or thundershowers are expected to occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces.

Heavy rainfall about 100-150 mm are likely at some places particularly in Nuwara Eliya, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm are likely at some places in Kurunegala and Kandy districts.

Several spells of showers are expected to occur in Anuradhapura, Mannar and Jaffna districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district after 2.00 pm.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 27th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (29th) are Thirukeswaram, Vaddakkandal, Palaimoddai, Parakramapura and Kallarawa about 12.12 noon.

Sea Areas:

The South-western and Southern sea areas can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times during tomorrow (30th).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle and heavy falls can be expected at some places. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island particularly in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Kalmunai via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Negombo to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 mph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.