Dengue response intensified in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka health officials have stepped up their dengue response in an effort to pre-empt any further spread of mosquito-borne dengue fever with the onset of heavy rains in many parts of the country.

Through August 28, health officials have recorded 42,051 total cases with the Western Province seeing the most in the country.

The Colombo district alone recorded a total of 8,808 dengue cases which is the highest. The Gampaha district recorded the second highest number of dengue cases which is 6,388 while the Galle district recorded 4,337 dengue cases.

A total of 62 clinically proven dengue patients had died as at August 23 this year. There are a few more deaths reported during this period but they had not been confirmed as ‘dengue deaths’ so far, Health Services Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe disclosed.

This indicates a worsening of the situation compared with the 58 dengue deaths reported for the whole of 2018, according to Epidemiology Unit data.

Dr. Jasinghe said that the Health authorities have intensified their messaging to the public. With barely two weeks to go, school authorities have been advised to clean up mosquito breeding sites located in and around schools before the end of the school vacation early next month.

