UNP to name presidential candidate within next one and half weeks

The presidential candidate of the United National Party will be announced within the next one and a half weeks, stated Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe.

The Minister mentioned this commenting to the media following a meeting held last evening (28).

A meeting of the UNP members who support the Deputy Leader of UNP Minister Sajith Premadasa was held in Colombo last evening.

The meeting was held at the residence of the Minister of Finance, Mangala Samaraweera and was followed by a dinner hosted by Minister Samaraweera.

Reportedly, the upcoming presidential election had been the focus of the discussion.

The discussion had been attended by several UNP members including Deputy Leader Minister Sajith Premadasa, Chairman of the party Minister Kabir Hashim, former Chairman Minister Malik Samarawickrama.