Man killed as disagreement escalates into stabbing

August 29, 2019   10:47 am

A man critically injured in a stabbing incident has succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to the Ragama Hospital.

The incident had occurred near a shop close by to the Balagala Catholic church in Wattala Police Division.

Reportedly, a disagreement between two people had resulted in one person stabbing the other with a knife.

The deceased is a 44-year-old male residing in Wattala.

The incident had occurred last night (28) and the body is kept at the Ragama Hospital mortuary.

The post mortem is scheduled to be held today (29).

The murder suspect had fled the area, according to the Police.

Wattala Police have commenced investigations into arresting the suspect.

