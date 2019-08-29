PNB arrests man with Meth and Hashish

-

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested a suspect over the possession of Methamphetamine and Hashish.

The arrest has been made at around 1.30 pm yesterday (28) based on a personal tip-off received by a PNB official.

Accordingly, a search of a three-wheeler at the St. Sebastian Road in Handala, Wattala had led to the discovery of 1 kg 157 g of Methamphetamine 413 g of Hashish.

The arrested suspect 38-year-old male residing at the aforementioned address.

Additionally, the officials have seized an amount of Rs 124,980 earned through drug dealing and the three-wheeler along with the drugs and the suspect.

The arrestee is set to be produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court, today (29).