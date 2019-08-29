S.B. and Dilan join SLPP

August 29, 2019   12:09 pm

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MPs S.B. Dissanayake and Dilan Perera have obtained the membership of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The parliamentarians obtained their membership a short while ago, stated the SLPP Media Division.

Recently, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Central Committee removed the 2 MPs from the posts they held in the party as a disciplinary action.

This was due to them attending the SLPP national convention held on 11th of August.

