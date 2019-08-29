Govt. is appointed to serve the whole country - CBK

Govt. is appointed to serve the whole country - CBK

August 29, 2019   12:41 pm

-

A government is appointed not just to serve one political party, says the former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.

She expressed these views to the media addressing an event held in Gampaha.

Pointing out that a politically complex and unstable situation has been created in the country, she stated that the government must move forward despite this situation.

A government is appointed to serve the whole country, said the former President.

Therefore, whatever the political issues, it is the government official’s responsibility to carry out their duties properly, she added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories