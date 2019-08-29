Ward Place closed as uni. non-academic staff protest

-

Ward Place in Colombo has been temporarily closed for traffic due to a protest by university non-academic staff in front of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Severe traffic congestion has been reported in the Town Hall area and connected roads due to the protest march, Ada Derana reporter said.

The non-academic staff of state universities are currently engaged in a 48-hour strike over wage issues.

The University Trade Union Joint Committee had announced it would engage in trade union action on August 28th and 29th demanding an increase in their salaries in line with the salaries of state employees.