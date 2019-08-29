You cant put a donkey to race with a horse - Wasantha

August 29, 2019   01:05 pm

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the strongest candidate the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) could nominate and therefore the choice of SLPP is correct, says State Minister Wasantha Senanayake.

The United National Party (UNP) State Minister stated this to the media following a discussion held last evening (28).

Accordingly, the UNP should also nominate their strongest candidate as well, he pointed out.

Senanayake further said that you cannot put a donkey to run a race with a horse.

