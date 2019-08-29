SLFP hold talks with Gotabaya

-

Representatives of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) are currently holding discussion with former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera, SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara and SLFP Treasurer Lasantha Alagiyawanna have reportedly met with the Presidential Candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) this afternoon.

The 7th round of discussions between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) on forming an alliance ahead of the upcoming election, was held on Tuesday (27).

A decision was taken then for the leaders of the two parties to meet for further discussions.

Accordingly it had been reported that President Maithripala Sirisena and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa met up later that night in Colombo for a discussion.