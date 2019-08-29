3 accomplices of Angoda Lokka arrested over Hanwella double murder

August 29, 2019   03:28 pm

Three accomplices of prominent underworld figure “Angoda Lokka” have been arrested over the killing of two persons at Pahathgama in Hanwella last Sunday.

Two armed men who had arrived on a motorcycle with their faces concealed had entered a house in Pahathgama at arounf 10.00 p.m. on Sunday (25) and opened fire at the homeowner and another person.

The victims, a 43-year-old businessman from the area and a 32-year-old, were rushed to the Avissawella Hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to injuries.

