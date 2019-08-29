Fishermen advised not to venture into sea until Aug. 31

-

The Meteorology Department says that the sea area extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Colombo, Matara, Hambantota and Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70-80 kmph at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times, it said issuing a red alert for strong winds and rough seas.

Fishermen are advised not to venture in to the sea areas around the island during the period from 06.00 a.m. on 30 August 2019 to 08.00 a.m. on 31 August 2019.

Naval communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards, it said.

For Land Areas:

Wind speed can be increase up to 60-70 kmph at times in the Southern Province, Rathnapura and Kaluthara districts and the central hilly areas.

Wind speed can be increase up to 60 kmph at times elsewhere, the department added.