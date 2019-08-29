Police refute claims on suspects confessing to a Gotabaya-Mahinda assassination plot

-

The reports circulating on an alleged conspiracy to assassinate the former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa are false, stated the Sri Lanka Police.

The Police Media Spokesperson’s Office stated this issuing a press release today (29).

On August 18, the Sri Lanka Army arrested a Judicial Medical Officer serving at the Palai Hospital named Sinnaiya Sivaruban over connections to terrorist activities.

He was transferred to the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) in Jaffna on the same for interrogation.

Based on the information revealed during the interrogation, another 4 suspects – Sinnamanie Kaneswaran, Iraththinam Krishnarasa, Mohansundaram Sinnathurai, and Vinyagamoorthy Nejilan –were also arrested.

More information revealed through the interrogation of the JMO officer led to the discovery of a stock of weaponry hidden in Jaffna.

Two more suspects – T. Nimalaraj, and Ruban Jathusanj – were also arrested based on the revealed information, yesterday (28).

Meanwhile, today (29), several newspapers reported that the main suspect Sivaruban had also confessed to the TID on a conspiracy to assassinate the Presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

However, the Police issuing a press release stated these reports were untrue and none of the 7 suspects including Sivaruban has made such a statement or a confession to the Police or any other official.