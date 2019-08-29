Seven injured as lorry accidentally reverses on to railway track

August 29, 2019   06:54 pm

An accident that had occurred on the Coastal Railway Line has injured seven passengers on board a train en route to Galle.

The accident had occurred on the railway track between Dehiwala and Wellawatte, earlier this evening (29).

Reportedly, a lorry had accidentally revered on to the railway track causing the accident.

Measures have been taken to hospitalize the injured commuters.

Delays in the train services on the Coastal Railway Line could also be expected.

