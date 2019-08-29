SLFP to take disciplinary action against S.B. and Dilan

-

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to take disciplinary action against MP S. B. Dissanayake and MP Dilan Perera.

SLFP Spokesperson Weerakumara Dissanayake stated that disciplinary action will be taken against the 2 parliamentarians considering them as having left the party.

Parliamentarians Dissanayake and Perera obtained the membership of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), this morning (29).

Along with the 2 MPs, 35 Local Government Councilors, 4 former MPs, 3 provincial A group of SLFP representatives from Hanguranketha, Badulla, and Kandy electorates also obtained the membership of the party.

Recently, the SLFP Central Committee removed MPs S. B. Dissanayake and Dilan Perera from the posts they held in the party as a disciplinary action. This was due to them attending the SLPP national convention held on the 11th of August.