SLFP-Gotabaya agree to sign MoU

An agreement to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been reached between the two parties during the official meeting between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The official talks between Gotabaya Rajapaksa and SLFP commenced at the official residence of the former Defense Secretary, this afternoon (29).

The meeting was attended by the General Secretary of SLFP MP Dayasiri Jayasekara, General Secretary of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Mahinda Amaraweera and SLFP Treasurer Lasantha Alagiyawanna.

At the meeting, the SLFP and UPFA representatives have agreed to sign an MoU with Rajapaksa on support for the presidential election.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has also drawn his attention to the proposals made by the SLFP to form an alliance.

SLFP representatives said they received a favorable response from Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

However, it has also been agreed that certain points should be discussed again.