Water levels of three rivers on the rise

The Department of Irrigation has warned that the water level of the Kalu, Gin and Kelani rivers are currently rising to ‘Flood Level’.

Owing to the downpours affecting the areas in the proximity of Kalu River, the water level of the river has reached the spill level from Ratnapura area, the Irrigation Department said further.

In the meantime, Gin River too has reached flood levels at Thawalama area due to the prevailing heavy rainfall.

The Kelani River has also neared the spill level from Kithulgala and Deraniyagala areas, the Irrigation Department said, issuing an advisory on the possible rise of the river’s water level at Glencoe area within the next few hours.

Accordingly, the people living in low-level areas of these rivers have been advised to move to safer locations due to the threat of floods.