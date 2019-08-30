Three arrested with Kerala cannabis haul in Mannar

-

Three persons have been apprehended with 2kg and 650g of Kerala cannabis in Udayapuram area, Mannar during a joint raid conducted by the Navy with the assistance of Mannar Special Task Force (STF).

The North Central Naval Command in coordination with the Mannar STF observed 03 suspicious persons, during a search carried out in Udayapuram area on Thursday (29).

During further search, they managed to find the stock of Kerala cannabis in the possession of the suspects. The seized cannabis was in two parcels.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Udayapuram and Pesalai areas, aged 18, 26 and 43.

The suspects along with the stock of cannabis were handed over to the Mannar Police for onward investigation, the navy said.