UPFA Parliamentarians Dullas Alahapperuma and Keheliya Rambukwella have been appointed as the official media spokespersons of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The decision was unanimously taken during the meeting of Joint Opposition’s party leaders chaired by Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday (30), the SLPP Media Unit said.